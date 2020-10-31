Letter: Blocking nominees does not fulfill duty

Let’s look at court packing. During Barack Obama’s years in office Mitch McConnell made it a Senate priority to block his court nominees. In doing so he accomplished his goal of having a vast number of judgeships left open when Donald Trump was elected president. President Trump proudly touts that he will appoint more judges than any other president in history but it was Mitch McConnell’s less than honorable act of blocking nominees that allowed him to pack the federal courts. The ultimate court packing occurred when Leader McConnell blocked Judge Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court. President Trump is fulfilling his constitutional duty by nominating a qualified Judge Barrett to the court and the Senate is doing their constitutional duty in considering that nomination. However, in 2016 when President Obama did his constitutional duty by nominating a qualified Judge Garland Mr. McConnell failed to bring that nomination before the Senate and thus, the Senate failed to do their constitutional duty. Senators are hiding behind some notion that you don’t consider court nominees when the president is of one party and the Senate is of another party as opposed to today when the same party holds both branches of government. Bull! Please ask Sens. Hoeven or Cramer where in the Constitution it says that. In fairness, lest anyone think this is a Republican bash, let me assure you I fully believe the Democrats would be doing the very same thing. However, that is something I surmise while Mr. McConnell’s action is a factual failure to fulfill the duty in the Senate. There is no doubt he has made a considerable effort to "pack the court." The real issue is that we have two parties that want the power at any cost. They are the biggest threat to our country.