Letter: Blame the right party for missing weapons

Regarding Congress looking at missing weapons, I agree the military and all federal and state agencies need to keep track of and account for all weapons. But things happen and weapons are lost or stolen, and somehow the fault for this is passed down the chain of command so some poor enlisted person is stuck with the blame and court martialed. I am just wondering who is going to be court martialed for losing or “misplacing” $85 billion worth of weapons in Afghanistan. I can’t imagine anyone at the top of the chain of command from the president on down will be stuck with the blame, but I really feel sorry for that poor enlisted person who ultimately will be blamed and court martialed for losing $85 billion worth of weapons!

Bob Wefald, Bismarck

