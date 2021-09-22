Letter: Bismarck water rates should be rescinded

The City of Bismarck's Mayor and Commissioners continue to allow the Utility Operations to charge exorbitant water rates to all the residents of Bismarck. This has been going on since the fall of 2019. I have heard that some residents have paid as high as $600 per month. This is absolutely asinine.

According to an article in the 4-24-2019 Tribune, Michelle Klose, Director of Utility Operations gave her reasons. I quote; "This is the first step to make really affordable and sustainable water rates. I know this is a big change from what we've had in the past, but this is really the right thing to do. This is the right direction to move forward."

Well, I definitely disagree that these are affordable water rates.

Mayor Bakken and Commissioners, is this really a good reason to vote for the exorbitant increase? A Tribune article in November 2019 stated Commissioner Zenker regretted voting to approve these new water rates, so why isn't he doing something about it. These rates have gone on long enough, and something needs to be done right now.

Remember, this water rate increase has taken away purchase power of city residents and is having a deep negative effect on our businesses and overall economy.