Letter: Bismarck water rate setting is a complex issue

Over the past two years, several letters have addressed the city of Bismarck (The City) water rates/bills following the rate adjustments based on the 2018 Stantec Utility Cost of Service and Rate Study (The Study). During my early professional career, I worked on a number of cost-of-service studies for rural electric distribution cooperatives. Electric utility investments are obviously different from water utility investments but the principles of allocation of costs don’t change. Stantec in consultation with City management made several determinations including: (1) defining classes of service (commercial, residential, etc.); (2) defining fixed and variable costs; (3) allocating costs to the classes of service; (4) determining the revenue by class of service; and (5) determining the net revenue surplus/shortfall by service class. The consultant’s judgement and experience are critical and with all studies there are future rate winners and losers. A few observations:

1. The Study’s cost allocations are reasonable and indicated a revenue shortfall from residential customers.

2. The most significant point of the Study was the setting of higher and lower residential rates based on 25 water units.

3. The new rates send a dramatically new pricing signal. Previously, residential customers received a lower sprinkling rate which allowed for higher water usage without a significant financial penalty.

4. A lower sprinkling rate for new home construction to establish lawns should be considered.

City staff could have done a better job of communicating both the start (Noteworthy News - June-September 2018 Utility Bills) and the results of the Study (Letters to higher volume users). City staff cannot communicate effectively without media support (Bismarck Tribune, TV/radio stations); there wasn’t much support. A follow-up study is needed and is planned for later this year/next year. Hopefully, the consultant provided The City with the spreadsheets/repeatable process to minimize the study’s cost.

Rod Kuhn, Bismarck