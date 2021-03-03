 Skip to main content
Letter: Bismarck vaccine clinic fast, efficient

I want to commend the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and North Dakota National Guard folks who planned, developed, and are providing the Covid vaccines at the Bismarck Event Center. I've just completed both doses and look back on the process as excellent. I drove into the Event Center with no waiting, received my vaccine without leaving my vehicle, waited 15 minutes following the vaccine to make sure I didn't have a reaction, then drove out to the coffee shop. The process the Public Health and Guard developed was very fast and efficient. Hats off and a salute to all of them.

Bob Pedigo, Bismarck

