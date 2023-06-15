I as I am sure a lot of Bismarck Tribune subscribers are disappointed in the elimination of the TV Guide. It was way better than the What to Watch that is in the Tribune now. Please bring back the TV Guide and I don’t like the new comics or the new Parade format.
Since subscribers keep the Tribune going maybe the Tribune should ask its subscribers what they think of or opinion of changes before they they are made.
Tribune is getting smaller and we get less papers and the price has increased.
Rick Wutzke, Mandan