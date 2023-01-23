Letter: Bismarck taxes are at reasonable level

I really admire Marlan “Hawk” Haakenson, particularly during winter snows. He will always be my friend and HERO as the man who gave us those wonderful snow gates, and he got it done over the “kicking and screaming” of those who thought it would never work. A real success for all of us.

But I cannot support his petition to roll back property taxes. My daughters in Iowa and New Jersey pay way more taxes than we do. Ask people you know who pay taxes in other similar size cities in America, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they would gladly trade tax bills with you.

Our taxes are reasonable and appropriate giving us this great city and county in which we have made our homes. This is truly dollar for dollar one of the best places to live in America! I am grateful every year for our past and present city and county commissioners, school board and park board members. They have given us, and they continue to give us, excellent police, fire, emergency services; well-kept streets and parks; wonderful schools; our great Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library; plentiful clean water and good sanitation; and responsible and dedicated government at all levels. We feel very blessed to have lived, worked, retired, and raised our family in such a marvelous city. What taxes we pay for everything is simply put, a real bargain! We are not going anywhere, as we know this is the best place for us to live.

The best way to show your support for our wonderful city and county is to NOT sign Hawk’s petition. I know I won’t sign it, and if it gets on the ballot I will vote NO!

Bob Wefald, Bismarck