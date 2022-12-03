Letter: Bismarck slow on snow cleanup this year

What changed in Bismarck?
I have lived here 34 years and know the Bismarck Public Works system has always been the best at supporting it residents.
The latest snow storm has shown something is up within this department.
Not only did we wait 5 days to have snow cleared but we do not see any city equipment widening streets or even applying sand.
I would like to know what changed?
Ward Knutson, Bismarck
Tags
- Staff
- Charles Schulz
- Line-up
- Strip
- Choice
- Peanuts
- Mary Lawin
- Men
- Misinformation
- Politics
- Woman
- Value System
- Sanity
- Opportunity
- Generation
- John Hoeven
- Republicans
- Ad
- Statement
- Attention
- Regulation
- Uterus
- Cara Mund
- Rally
- Priority
- Independent
- Lake
- Devyn Halvorson
- Nd
- Reserve
- Oil
- Democrats
- China
- Biden
- Heating Fuel
- Winter
- U.s.
- Military
- Leaf
- Stem
- Botany
- Garage
- Reader
- Math
- Sq. Ft.
- Foot
- Abortion
- Sepsis
- Anatomy
- Medicine
- Organ
- Lung
- Womb
- Blood
- Right
- Essentia Health
- Physician
- Mid Dakota Clinic
- Hospital
- Patient
- Bismarck
- Bill Heegaard
- Andrew Wilder
- Social Security
- W.
- Senior Citizen
- Health
- Entitlement
- Program
- Medicare
- Petroleum
- Heating Oil
- Economics
- Commerce
- Industry
- Crude Oil
- Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Office Of Petroleum Reserves
- Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve
- Emily Oster
- Data
- Law
- Crime
- Immunology
- Vaccine
- Investigator
- Department Of Health
- School
- Willingness
- Baby Blues
- Zit
- Dermatology
- Bob Wefald
- Menace
- Red Oak
- Dennis
- Comic
- Candidacy
- Magistrate
- City
- Country
- King
- Sirach
- Ruler
- Republican Party
- Leadership
- North Dakota
- Political Party
- Management
- People
- State
- Agriculture
- Percentage
- Oliver County
- Landowner
- Project
- Public Works
- Storm
- Snow
- System
- Meteorology
- Department
- Sand
- Street
- Cleanup
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!