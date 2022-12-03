 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bismarck slow on snow cleanup this year

What changed in Bismarck?

I have lived here 34 years and know the Bismarck Public Works system has always been the best at supporting it residents.

The latest snow storm has shown something is up within this department.

Not only did we wait 5 days to have snow cleared but we do not see any city equipment widening streets or even applying sand.

I would like to know what changed?

Ward Knutson, Bismarck

