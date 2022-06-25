Letter: Bismarck should live up to its values

Thank you, Commissioner Nancy Guy, for introducing the proposed ordinance that would punish hate-related crimes in the city of Bismarck. Also, thank you to all who testified in support of the proposed ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would have punished specific conduct such as harassment, damage to property, and disorderly conduct because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or ancestry.

Even those who opposed the proposed ordinance admitted that minorities have been, and continue to be, victimized in this community because of the shade of their skin, their sexual orientation, or other reasons. Yet, they declined to offer any solution to the problem.

The Bismarck City Commission adopted a strategic plan in June 2019, which included this vision statement: "We embrace our rich heritage, economic opportunity, and lifelong learning to cultivate a healthy and sustainable environment fostering opportunity for all."

This vision is for ALL residents of Bismarck - not limited to white, straight, descendants of northern European immigrants, or Christians.

The strategic plan also includes this values statement: “Embracing a multitude of people, experiences, cultures, businesses, neighborhoods, backgrounds, and ideas allows us to fully enrich ourselves and our community.” Is our city living up to this values statement?

The City Commission, after listening to many who expressed concern about the proposed ordinance, voted to reject it. Now, I challenge the new City Commission, along with all who opposed the proposed ordinance, to develop and propose a solution that lives up to the vision, mission, and values of our city’s strategic plan.

Rev. Lisa Ahlness, Deacon Beth Anderson, Rev. Sylvia Bull, Rev. Gretchen Deeg, Rev. Gail Hagerty, Deacon Janie Hague, Rev. Derek Harkins, Mark Narum, Murray Sagsveen, Bishop Craig Schweitzer, Rev. John Streccius, Rev. Beth Walch

