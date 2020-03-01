Letter: Bismarck recreation center is badly needed

In response to Richard Baer’s letter on Feb. 24, I just wanted to kindly correct a couple of his comments. First, he referred to it as a “Play Gym.” It is so much more than that. It is a facility that 100% of Bismarck citizens can gather at and utilize, especially during North Dakota’s long cold winters. It can be used to walk or run on the track, bring our families to climb the rock wall, play on the indoor playground, participate in basketball, volleyball, inclusive sports, football, lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis, pickleball, racquetball, gymnastics, and e-sports, just to name a few. It will also provide much needed space for programs that are currently turning people away due to lack of facilities. If you ask any family in Bismarck that has children involved in sports, you will find the same problem … not enough courts, ice, indoor turf, etc., for the demand. Kids end up practicing late at night or very early in the morning, even on school nights.