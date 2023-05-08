I recently wrote the Bismarck assessor’s office to find out about how they determine property taxes.

Email #1: I requested a manual that I assumed existed, that the office has to determine property taxes -- something that would have values for square footage, fireplaces, water fixtures, etc., because the more water fixtures your dwelling has, the more your property tax is. How much is a fixture worth? Well, they won’t tell you. Apparently, determining property taxes is a secret.

Email #2: I again requested a manual or cost guide used for values. I wanted to know what values are entered by the assessor or what values are in the program used to compute property tax values. The response: “The cost software we use has a base cost for items that is adjusted based on the quality […] We are not able to share the actual cost manual”. Again, we, the citizens, are to remain ignorant of the numbers used in the program, meaning we have no way of figuring out how property taxes for Bismarck are determined.

Email #3: I asked why a document used for public taxation couldn’t be viewed by the public. I also said that it appeared that determining property taxes wasn’t objective, but subjective. The reply stated that the (computer) program is copyrighted. I didn’t ask for the program code, I wanted numbers that are in the program used to determine property taxes. Regarding subjectivity, the response was, “Appraisals are subjective. Mass appraisal and single property appraisal done by a fee appraiser all have some subjectivity to them.”

I came away from my correspondence alarmed by both the subjective nature of taxation and the inability of the public to see what should be public information.

Bryan Pechtl, Bismarck