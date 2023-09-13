As classes begin this fall, the University of Mary is humbled and proud to welcome our largest-ever incoming class. Between freshmen and transfers, nearly 700 students from all 50 states and 20 countries around the world are embarking on their educational journey with us, and the university is delighted for the chance to introduce them to our beautiful campus and the great community of Bismarck-Mandan.

This success is a testament to many factors — the excellence of the university’s faculty and staff, the foundational value of service of the Benedictine Sisters of the Annunciation, and the spirit of community that thrives both on our campus and in our larger community.

The power of community has created a tremendous expansion in the university’s campus facilities, programs and now, new students. This is evident in a vibrant, positive spirit of growth at a time when colleges and universities across the nation are being greatly challenged.

An irreplaceable piece of that success is the wonderful community of Bismarck-Mandan:

You support us.

You cheer for the Marauders.

You enjoy our concerts and musical programs.

You come to listen to our distinguished speakers and thought-provoking convocations.

You welcome our students and graduates into your businesses and homes and neighborhoods.

Bismarck consistently ranks at the top or near the top of many national “Best of …” lists and the University of Mary has been recognized for its academic excellence with inclusion in many prestigious academic societies.

Your values are University of Mary values.

As this academic year begins, the University of Mary extends its deep gratitude for the welcoming spirit that you continue to extend to our students. The feeling of being a part of a warm and growing community has been a great contribution to the university’s phenomenal growth. Thank you so much!