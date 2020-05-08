Letter: Bismarck Gymnastics Academy supports rec complex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing on behalf of Bismarck Gymnastics Academy in support of City Measure 1 to build an indoor recreation complex. BGA is a Bismarck community staple providing recreation based and USAG competitive programming. We are home to the Bismarck, Legacy and Century High School gymnastics teams and host birthday parties, open gyms, home school sessions, special needs open gym, daycare and preschool programs, and a traveling show team.

Through our connection with the Bismarck-Mandan HIT Inc. program, we help them by providing a safe space to appreciate natural recreation experiences.

We assist in creating not only exceptional athletes, but exceptional people. The physical rigors of gymnastics demand patience and practice. It also requires conditioning of the whole body and mind. Through this shared experience and mentorship from coaches, BGA forms lifelong friendships and a support system our athletes carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Each open registration session we welcome 500-plus gymnasts into our facility. Unfortunately, we must “wait list” or turn away hundreds of budding athletes due to lack of space. This is heart breaking. The new complex would provide for 75% more space for gymnastics.