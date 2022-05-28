Letter: Bismarck educators endorse candidates

We, the 800 educators who make up the Bismarck Education Association, take our role seriously in providing quality public schools for all students. Our School Board Endorsement Committee interviewed nine of the 10 candidates running for school board recently. The following candidates were identified as the best-equipped to represent the interests of all educational stakeholders and to receive our endorsement.

Dr. Rebecca (Becky) Pitkin has taught in grade school classrooms up through graduate classes, served on the Dickinson School Board during the early stages of the oil boom, and currently works as executive director of the Educational Standards and Practices Board. Her vast knowledge and experiences, as well as her positive outlook, would make her board membership invaluable to all stakeholders.

Amanda Peterson has worked as a teacher, instructional coach and dean of students. Most recently, she has served as the director of educational improvement and support at the ND Department of Public Instruction. Peterson is passionate about ensuring that all children have access to a safe, quality public school where they can learn, grow and thrive.

Josh Hager believes strongly in servant leadership and serves on his parish council and multiple roles in the community. His current role as senior marketing representative at WBI Energy, as well as his background in accounting and business administration, will assist the board in setting and maintaining their budget, as well as being good stewards of public funds.

Jon Lee, running as an incumbent, brings continued experience and leadership to the board. As a business owner and valued member of the community, Lee was appointed to the school board in 2017, elected in 2018 and is finishing his first full term. His continued presence on the board will bring stability to the mission and vision of the district.

Heather Hintz, Bismarck

Vice president, Bismarck Education Association

