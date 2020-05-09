Letter: Bismarck behind the curve on rec complex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This letter is in response to an article in the Wednesday, May 6 titled Chamber of Commerce opposed to Rec Center.

The following points will need to be taken into consideration by individuals regarding the facility when deciding how they will vote.

First, Bismarck is behind the curve when it comes to communities in North Dakota with recreational complexes for its residents. Grand Forks, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston all have such recreational facilities. Not passing or delaying a vote would only put our community further behind.

Second, while the current economy isn’t great, interest rates are low especially when considering funding which will be needed for the project if approved. This could ultimately save money on the project.

Third, if the project is pushed back several more years construction costs will likely increase over time. In the current economic climate, bids from contractors likely may come in under budget.