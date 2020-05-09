Letter: Bismarck behind the curve on rec complex

This letter is in response to an article in the Wednesday, May 6 titled Chamber of Commerce opposed to Rec Center.
The following points will need to be taken into consideration by individuals regarding the facility when deciding how they will vote.
First, Bismarck is behind the curve when it comes to communities in North Dakota with recreational complexes for its residents. Grand Forks, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston all have such recreational facilities. Not passing or delaying a vote would only put our community further behind.
Second, while the current economy isn’t great, interest rates are low especially when considering funding which will be needed for the project if approved. This could ultimately save money on the project.
Third, if the project is pushed back several more years construction costs will likely increase over time. In the current economic climate, bids from contractors likely may come in under budget.
I am the current president of the Bismarck Mandan Tennis Association (BMTA). Our organization is collectively in favor of the proposed facility which has amenities that many user groups including tennis will benefit. The current state of affairs for tennis is bursting at the seams at Capital Racquet and Fitness Center. The youth tennis program has increased tremendously over the last few years. Combined with adult newbies, high school and college teams, competitive adult players and throw in the ever expanding pickleball community and it is hard for individuals to get a court. The proposed facility will have six indoor tennis courts and dedicated pickleball courts. This will help alleviate the overcrowding.
It is now or never for the community. As a former Park Board member in Mandan during the passing of the Starion Sports Complex, it is a decision if passed that you, your children and grandchildren will not regret.
Kevin Allan, Mandan
