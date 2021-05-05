Letter: Bills to decrease voting access failed

The 2021 North Dakota legislative session will go down in the history books as one of the strangest in the state’s history. We saw lengthy debate on issues such as legislator meal reimbursements and also an expulsion of an ill-behaved lawmaker.

Additionally, many bills regarding election and voting issues were frequently in the news. Here’s a brief overview of some of those pieces of legislation.

HB 1182 would have created an option to make local races like city commission partisan. Thankfully, this bill was defeated in the House. It would have potentially injected partisan rancor into local races.

HB 1289 would have increased voter residency thresholds to one year instead of the current 30 days. It was unconstitutional and didn’t make it out of committee.

HB 1312 attacked vote-by-mail and absentee voting. It was voter suppression, and it failed by a large margin in the House.

HB 1373 would have initially slashed early voting days from 15 to 7. It passed the House, but thankfully failed in the Senate.

HB 1397 creates a committee of legislators to redraw legislative district lines later this year based on the 2020 U.S. Census. An amendment to HB 1397 opened draft maps to public view, improving transparency.