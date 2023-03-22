As North Dakota business owners, we stand firmly against legislation that seeks to reduce the capacity of LGBTQ+ individuals to live, work, and raise a family in our state. We are entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners who want every opportunity to grow both our businesses and our communities.

LGBTQ+ individuals comprise our employees, customers, and the families of those we serve. When these folks see a barrage of bills targeting them, they must make a difficult decision on whether they can continue to work or live in our state. Meanwhile, people worldwide make an easy choice about not moving or starting a business here.

North Dakota has prided itself on supporting businesses. Governor Burgum has promised to tackle the workforce shortage impacting all sectors of our state and to divert a significant portion of state funding to recruiting new talent through his “Find the Good Life” program. The Fargo City Commission voted to stand against these bills to support local business. Yet none of that will matter if people see our state legislators being more concerned with culture wars than real incentives for businesses to grow or families to move here.

North Dakota values have always included honest work and coming together as a community to help each other during crises, such as floods, blizzards, and other disasters. People come to our state to enjoy that kind of community and that’s what we should embrace. As business leaders, we urge voting “NO” on bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals.

Jaime Bender, Bismarck