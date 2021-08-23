Letter: Bill will help small cattle operations

Why on God's green earth would people oppose the Farm Systems Reform Act? I run a small cattle/dairy operation in Kidder County and this is the one piece of legislation that would level the playing field with larger operations than mine. Editorials like the one in Agweek don’t want you to hear about the reform proposed to the Packers and Stockyard Act, rewriting the rules to stop corruption and close loopholes that benefit the packers. They don’t tell you about reviving country of origin labeling that would tell you exactly where your meat is coming from. And they don’t tell you it’ll fix the “Product of the USA" loophole that currently allows cheap foreign beef to be passed off as U.S. beef if it was reboxed in the USA. It also provides $100 billion over 10 years for rural communities to come up with economic solutions that would bring new jobs to places suffering economically. Yes Booker may be a vegan, but who else is standing up and offering us real solutions to our broken system instead of empty promises? There’s a lot of things in this bill that both parties support. I’m supporting this bill because it will help small operations like mine compete.