Letter: Bill threatens intellectual freedom in North Dakota

I was born and raised in North Dakota and I oppose House Bill 1205.

One thing that was reiterated to me when I was in grad school for my Master's of Library Science program was the pressing need for libraries to uphold intellectual freedom in the United States of America.

HB1205 is a direct threat to intellectual freedom in North Dakota, and would have immediate catastrophic effects on the patrons and library workforce of our state.

This legislation would unfairly incriminate library workers. Not only that, it would also censor library materials based on an invisible morality line that is drawn in the sand by the government of North Dakota, and by those who are aggressively challenging library materials that don’t align with their personal, political, and religious agendas.

Some of the nebulous definitions for "explicit sexual material" contained in this bill that would draw this line in the morality sand include:

-Sex-based classifications

-Sexual identity; or

-Gender identity

This bill is clearly about enforcing a very particular view of “morality.”

This line, once drawn, would violate the First Amendment rights of all North Dakotans seeking library materials. The materials in library collections must continue to be left to the discretion of professional librarians in the State of North Dakota. These librarians put countless hours into ensuring their collections are nonpartisan and representative of the needs of all their citizens. They also make sure that objectively sexually explicit materials are housed in appropriate locations in the library, if they are even in the collections at all.

Regardless, it is not a librarian’s job, nor the government’s job, to judge the morality of library materials. Please choose “DO NOT PASS” on HB 1205.

Mariah Ralston Deragon, Bismarck