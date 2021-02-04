Letter: Bill seeks reliable, cleaner energy

The story by Amy Sisk regarding House Bill 1452 is enlightening, especially for us that work in the fossil fuel industry. While I applaud Ron Ness and Jason Bohrer for their testimony, I thought Scott Skokos’ comments on behalf of the Dakota Resource Council were predictable and sought to obscure reality.

The federal tax incentives received by the renewable industry are the primary reason that North Dakota’s lignite-based power plants, as well as the National Coal Fleet, face a skewed market. Wind generation can actually sell into the market at a negative price – below cost – because they are buoyed by a federal tax credit (tax payers).

And yet Skokos feels that renewables are being forgotten? It is hard to forget the unlevel playing field created by decades of production tax credits from the federal government.

The bill’s goal is to give people the type of energy that they want -- sustainable, reliable, cleaner energy. With carbon capture and enhanced oil recovery, North Dakota can do that. I applaud the bill’s sponsor Rep. Glenn Bosch and ask that legislators continue to support the fossil fuel industry that produces jobs, tax revenue and energy for homes and businesses not only in this state but the entire region as well as the nation.

Perrie Schafer, Mandan

