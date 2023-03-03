When I was a kid, I always looked forward to visiting my local library. My mom would bring her jumbo tote bag to hold all the books that my brother and I would pick out as we raced around the shelves. The library was a place where we could ask questions, seek out knowledge, and discover new ideas without feeling ashamed or afraid.

But ND HB 1205, prohibiting libraries from “maintaining explicit sexual material” puts this all at risk. This bill will censor our libraries and threaten our freedom to learn. Of course we all want to protect children from inappropriate sexual material, but this bill would only create an unreasonable standard for librarians to follow. It could also jeopardize books about things like art, science, LGBTQ+ rights, and more.

Especially today, with many children having unchecked access to the internet, we need to protect public libraries as an educational haven for younger generations. According to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, in-person visits to public libraries dropped by about 24% between 2010 and 2018 alone. Is this a trend we want to continue?

Our legislators claim to be protecting children with this bill. But will it truly benefit children to pull books off the shelves, to shame youth for asking healthy and important questions, to push them towards isolation, fear, and ignorance? Or is this simply an excuse to pursue a retrogressive and hateful agenda?

If we want to build a community full of compassion and learning, if we want to maintain libraries as places that celebrate knowledge, and if we truly believe that the children are our future, then we must stop putting books on trial and start putting them back on the shelves. Please, contact your legislators and urge them to vote down HB 1205.

Olivia Data, Bismarck