Letter: Bill puts discrimination in ND Century Code

Shameful discrimination. Discrimination is wrong. Putting discrimination in the Century Code? Legalizing it? This is a travesty being visited upon our young people. In an age where there is so much social media bullying, marginalization, and misinformation why would we make it harder for your people to come to grips with who they are in the world by allowing this gentrification of youth sports to pass? Are we having huge populations come out as transgender in North Dakota? Is this an issue that is looking for a solution or a solution that is looking for an issue? Title IX was passed when I was a very young child to ensure that discrimination ended in sports. How this doesn't violate Title IX is beyond me. I can see the lawyers lining up to file lawsuits now. How long before the attorney general has to start to defend these? How long before the near-empty coffers that are North Dakota finances get completely drained by defending lawsuits against this unjust piece of legislation?