Letter: Bill limits public health response

House Bill 1323 is a bill that should not be signed into law. This legislation would prohibit state officials from requiring mask-wearing or covering faces.
It is well demonstrated that covering the nose and mouth to stop the COVID-19 virus spread by respiratory droplets is effective. A patchwork of differing guidance when the entire state and nation are under threat is not effective. We can use Bismarck as an example. After taking no action the first time a request was made for masks due to an increase in positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the Bismarck City Commission narrowly passed a mask "strategy" after a 6-hour meeting four weeks after a first request was brought for action. With the “strategy” in place, Bismarck saw only approximately 50-60% of people in the community wearing masks. When the Governor mandated mask wearing statewide two weeks later, 90-95% of Bismarck community members were using masks in public.
Time is of the essence to protect the health and safety of residents during a public health emergency. The process of passing and implementing local mandates is time and labor-intensive. In 2020, local public health personnel, city by city, and county by county, had to take on the work of requesting mask mandates in addition to contact tracing and case investigation, educating the public and businesses, and arranging and carrying out COVID-19 mass testing events while still providing usual public health services.
COVID-19 was and continues to be a severe disease that spreads easily. This legislation would limit public health’s ability to reduce the spread of more contagious and deadly diseases that could present in the future. I encourage the governor to allow public health to take effective measures to help maintain lives and livelihoods, and to veto this bill.
Karen Ehrens, Bismarck