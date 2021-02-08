Letter: Bill is grave threat to ND public education

North Dakotans have always taken pride in their public schools and what they provide to their families and communities. If approved, HB 1369, which stems from the implicit assumption that the state’s public schools are not up to the task of educating our children, will corrode public schools across the state, hitting rural and small communities hardest.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that public schools are essential social institutions, hubs of the community in cities and rural towns alike. Not only do our public schools provide warm meals to children in need, safe spaces to kids who may not otherwise have them, and critical services to children with disabilities, but public schools are also the life blood of our communities. They are the places we gather to listen to concerts and watch hockey games; they are the places we learn to come together, the places we learn that our common bonds are greater than any ideological divisions.

We have a special term for the appreciation we show yearly to the existence of our schools -- Homecoming. What will we come home to when we lose the community our schools provided our children and even us into our adulthood? What will our hometown Class of 2030 look like if we abandon a public commitment to our schools?