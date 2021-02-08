Letter: Bill is grave threat to ND public education

This legislative session, our elected leaders have introduced a range of bills that will undermine the core of what we value in public education -- open, accessible to all, community schools. One of the most egregious examples is House Bill 1369, a partisan bill that proposes the creation of education empowerment funds which parents and other guardians can use to opt out of public schools. With public dollars in their pockets, parents can purchase privatized education options including tutors, online programs, and private schools.
HB 1369 is a grave threat to public education that will disproportionately impact rural communities.
There never has been a truer wolf in sheep’s clothing: the “empowerment” the bill promises is both façade and farce. Initiatives like HB 1369 are neither promising new reforms nor tried and true initiatives that have improved education elsewhere. Instead, bills of this kind beginning with vouchers and extending to plans like Arizona’s education savings accounts have been around for decades, now growing stale as they have failed to yield measurable improvements in student learning.
Even more importantly, not only have efforts to privatize public education not, on balance, increased test scores but they have served to erode public schools and the communities that depend on them.
Our United States constitution says nothing of public education. Instead, that most solemn duty to preserve each child’s right to a public education falls to the states. Chapter 15.1-06 of the North Dakota Century Code states that “Each public school must be free, open, and accessible at all times to any child.”
North Dakotans have always taken pride in their public schools and what they provide to their families and communities. If approved, HB 1369, which stems from the implicit assumption that the state’s public schools are not up to the task of educating our children, will corrode public schools across the state, hitting rural and small communities hardest.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that public schools are essential social institutions, hubs of the community in cities and rural towns alike. Not only do our public schools provide warm meals to children in need, safe spaces to kids who may not otherwise have them, and critical services to children with disabilities, but public schools are also the life blood of our communities. They are the places we gather to listen to concerts and watch hockey games; they are the places we learn to come together, the places we learn that our common bonds are greater than any ideological divisions.
We have a special term for the appreciation we show yearly to the existence of our schools -- Homecoming. What will we come home to when we lose the community our schools provided our children and even us into our adulthood? What will our hometown Class of 2030 look like if we abandon a public commitment to our schools?
Parents always have the right to do what they believe is best for their children and opt for private options. However, funding private choices through public dollars harms the neighbors and communities we hold dear.
If HB 1369 is approved, the consequences are clear. Rural schools that are already underfunded and struggling to survive will be shuttered. Less money for public schools means fewer curricular offerings, the slashing of extracurricular activities, and larger class sizes. You don’t need researchers to tell you that those kinds of cuts are bad for kids and communities, even as the evidence of that abounds.
Public school employees – teachers, paraprofessionals, principals, bus-drivers, secretaries, custodians, superintendents, social workers, and others – are the public servants that make our communities the places we want to live and raise our families.
As we make our way out of this pandemic and try to assess the loss of our family members, local businesses, and historic industries, we need to focus on rebuilding. The most potent way to support our communities and to revive our economy is to fund, protect, and respect public education and the local educators who child by child, lesson by lesson, are building our state’s future.
Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz, Grand Forks, author of "Blaming Teachers: Professionalization Policies and the Failure of Reform in American History," is an expert in education policy and school reform. Cheryl Hunter, Grand Forks, is an education researcher and proponent of public education.