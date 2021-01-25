Letter: Bill discriminates against ND youth

Laws dictating which sports teams individuals can participate in are archaic, and have no benefits to schools, communities or individuals.

As licensed health care professionals who routinely care for individuals from the LGBTQ+ community, we are appalled at the introduction of House Bill 1298, which would blatantly discriminate against youth in our state.

A mountain of research shows that supporting an individual’s gender identity drastically reduces suicide rates in youth. Rates of depression and anxiety also decrease. If North Dakota adds language into the Century Code that openly discriminates against an individual’s identity, the state sends a clear message that they don’t respect mental health or suicide rates in our state.

The North Dakota Department of Health has been in the process of creating a state advisory board that will focus on LBGTQ+ health issues. It is concerning that while the public health professionals in our government work to support transgender individuals, some members of the North Dakota state Legislature are working to discriminate against these same people.