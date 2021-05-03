Letter: Biden's mission is to control every citizen

We have to thank President Biden for revealing his true colors. His mission is complete control over every U.S. citizen. Strip every citizen of their freedoms, pay them not to work, give them free health care, free education, free food, free housing, transfer your money to the federal government through taxation and any other means to make us all 100% dependent on the federal government. With that in place they can do anything they want to us. That’s why the United States of America was created; to get away from that type of treatment. We can put our heads in the sand and pretend that this is not happening or we can scream from the rooftops and demand that this must stop. No one, in a free country, should ever be afraid to disagree with anyone for fear of reprisal! If we allow this to continue we will lose the greatest country in the world, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!