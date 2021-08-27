Letter: Biden's dilemma

The Biden administration and the liberal press love to combine the eventual withdrawal from Afghanistan, in which over 80% of the country agreed, with the execution of that withdrawal, which was clearly botched.

In the most recent NBC poll Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal is at a 25% approval rating. Those that approve must be truly blinded by partisan politics. Most sensible Americans think our military should have been the last to withdraw, not the first. This strategic mistake has provided the Taliban the upper hand.

Noble efforts are being made at Kabul airport to evacuate as many desperate Afghans as possible, but shear number of evacuees is not the issue. An estimated 10,000-12,000 Americans in Afghanistan along with over 60,000 loyal Afghans are now being blocked by the Taliban from entering the airport. Unless they are allowed entrance to the only functioning airport in the country they will be forced to remain.