The Biden regime worries Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will steal votes in 2024 and has called out the attack dogs. Heeding the call is Mona Charen (5/16), regime lapdog.

Charen’s message: Kennedy is a crazy conspiracist, and so are you if you agree with him.

When a commentator like Charen — known for shallow research, juvenile reasoning, gaslighting, and intellectual dishonesty — attacks someone, my respect for that person increases. He is irritating the right people.

Mona is miffed that Kennedy gets strange new respect from conservatives. To discourage that, she accuses Kennedy of being a crypto communist. Kennedy always was a man of the left, and he did admire Chavez, the Venezuelan dictator. But has Charen considered the possibility that Kennedy has evolved? Given her transition from fierce critic of liberals to Biden apologist, she should understand political evolution!

Kennedy aims to end corporatism, the corrupt merger of state and corporate power. Charen seems surprised that this resonates with commoners. But consider: Half of the FDA budget comes from Big Pharma. The SEC has a revolving door with Wall Street. The DOD is thoroughly captured by the arms industry. The USDA serves agribusiness interests…. And the little guy gets screwed and jabbed with useless and dangerous COVID shots, while the elites get rich. Attacking corporatism — fascism is the correct term — is not so crazy. Ordinary folk are sick of it.

Charen isn’t concerned that we live in this fascist moment. She also is accepting of our increasingly authoritarian government and the erosion of individual freedom. Why? My hunch: Charen is an elitist wannabe. She lives within the Washington bubble and identifies with the ruling class. This not only explains her hatred of Trump, but also her disdain for Kennedy. They both are disrupters posing a threat to her kind of people.

David Crane, Mott