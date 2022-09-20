Letter: Biden may have some dangerous supporters

It seems that nearly everyone is taking a shot at our president Joe Biden these days. I mean this of course from a critical point of view not in the literal sense. Is President Biden deserving of all the criticism? Are his low poll numbers justified? Surprisingly Joe Biden may have had a very famous fan while he was serving as vice president under Barack Obama -- Osama bin Laden. If you go to WikiLeaks and search for the SEAL Team 6 raid on Abbottabad, Osam bin Laden's compound in Pakistan, you will discover that after the raid in which bin Laden was killed, the SEAL Team 6 commandos carried out large amount of intelligence in the form of computer discs, hard drives, and laptops all of which was closely examined by intelligence experts. As part of that process it was discovered that bin Laden had a plan to assassinate president Obama and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi so that Vice President Biden could become president. It appears that bin Laden and Al-Qaeda felt that, for whatever reason, they could accomplish their goals easier with Biden as president. Could this also have been the reason why Joe Biden was the only member of Obama's inner circle who was AGAINST the raid on the Abbottabad compound? Who know? No doubt Joe Biden's popularity has really sunk since he became president. But he still might have a group of loyal followers who are very glad he got elected and are just waiting for the right moment.