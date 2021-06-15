Letter: Biden is unfit to lead our nation

Why do liberals call others so many names? Isn’t that bullying? Schools have programs to prevent it yet name-calling is in the news daily. They are the ones who are dividing this country with the media and “comedians” as part of it. They are poor role models. Few conservatives are doing the name-calling.
Are you happy with this administration? Do you like the higher taxes, increased prices for fuel, lumber, food, the shutdown of our pipelines while giving Russia money to build one, trillion dollar spending bills, more riots and crime? Then thank Biden supporters.
Biden supposedly won by 7 million votes. How? There were 135 million registered voters so if Trump had nearly 75 million, how could Biden legally win? People thronged to Trump while Pinocchio Joe hid and had small crowds! I believe the election was stolen. Money talked, rules changed and many lawsuits were filed. If not guilty, why are those states afraid of an audit? TV showed crews bringing in ballots after closing. Arizona’s audit is already proving that.
Biden says the border is under control but 170,000 illegals came in April and 144,000 in May. Immigration is up 1000% in the past 4 years with most in the past 6 months from 59 countries. Where will they live or work? Put them with Democrat politicians. Facebook and TikTok advertise in Central America that if you cross the border you can go anywhere in America.
Maybe Biden should be impeached as he is unfit to lead the nation but is serving as a puppet for those around him. Is he Obama’s third term?
Fauci should be fined, fired, and imprisoned as he signed for government payments to the Wuhan lab for virus experiments. Then he told us what to do and wear. Typical liberal!
Marlene Kouba, Regent