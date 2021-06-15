Letter: Biden is unfit to lead our nation

Why do liberals call others so many names? Isn’t that bullying? Schools have programs to prevent it yet name-calling is in the news daily. They are the ones who are dividing this country with the media and “comedians” as part of it. They are poor role models. Few conservatives are doing the name-calling.

Are you happy with this administration? Do you like the higher taxes, increased prices for fuel, lumber, food, the shutdown of our pipelines while giving Russia money to build one, trillion dollar spending bills, more riots and crime? Then thank Biden supporters.

Biden supposedly won by 7 million votes. How? There were 135 million registered voters so if Trump had nearly 75 million, how could Biden legally win? People thronged to Trump while Pinocchio Joe hid and had small crowds! I believe the election was stolen. Money talked, rules changed and many lawsuits were filed. If not guilty, why are those states afraid of an audit? TV showed crews bringing in ballots after closing. Arizona’s audit is already proving that.