 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden comments on virus tiresome

Letter: Biden comments on virus tiresome

{{featured_button_text}}

I must confess I am sick and tired of hearing Joe Biden condemn President Trump of not dealing quickly and properly with the threat of the coronavirus. Now, over and over, Biden disputes the president's explanation of not wanting to cause a panic. While he is securely in his basement, why doesn't Biden review how past presidents and leaders have responded in a similar way to catastrophes. I have. There are many. Even as a parent to my three small children I chose to use delay and a spirit of calm to promote freedom from a disturbing condition. I tend to believe it is what good leaders do.

Betty Naaden, Bismarck

0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News