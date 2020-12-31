Letter: Biden administration should reinstate methane standards

With a new year will come a new presidential administration, and with the new administration my group, Fort Berthold POWER, sees many opportunities to improve the land, water, and air on Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and the rest of western North Dakota. One action that I urge the Biden administration to take right away is to reinstate the Obama era methane standards.

The methane standards control the emissions from oil and gas development, while reducing the waste of natural gas. Oil industry giants like Exxon and Equinor support the methane standards because they also understand the need to reduce harmful emissions that contribute to climate change.

The methane standards benefit North Dakota communities in three ways:

1. The standards reduce air emissions from oil and gas extraction in communities like Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

2. They reduce the waste of natural gas via flaring.

3. The standards reduce the emission of the greenhouse gas, methane.

I urge the Biden administration to take quick action to reinstate the Obama era methane standards and to look for opportunities to pass even stronger methane rules that will further protect communities like Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.