In April of this year, the Biden Dept of Health and Human Services issued a "notice of proposed rule making" that attempts to redefine the terms "person", "natural person", and "individual" to exclude the unborn. If we go back in history a bit, the "Born-Alive Infants Protect Act of 2002 was signed by President G.W. Bush. It aimed to protect infants who survived a failed abortion by asserting their person hood.

(This Act) 1 US Code 8 has been the law for over 2 decades. In determining the meaning of any Act of Congress, or of any ruling the words "person", "human being", "child" and individual shall include every infant member of the species homo sapiens who is born alive at any stage of development.

This current Biden proposal states the law of 2002 does not include unborn members of the human species in the definition of any of these terms.

Catholic Vote Director of Government Affairs, Tom McClusky says this proposed rule change is "twisting" a definition from a pro-life law in order to promote abortion. HHS also proposed a new law that will make it harder for people to scrutinize or take legal action against Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities".

President Biden claims to be a Catholic. The Catholic Church has spoken Mr. President: life begins at conception. Your pro-abortion administration should follow the science.

I recently watched a debate between a pro-life person with a pro-abortion person. The pro-life person asked the other one, "If abortion is to become standard medical care, what disease are you treating?" As expected, no answer was given.

Virginia Dolajak, Bismarck