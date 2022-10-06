Letter: Biden administration and the left the source of violent rhetoric

The Tribune (9/28) thinks it is “violence-tinged rhetoric” to suggest the killing in McHenry was politically-motivated. Why? Because some unhinged person might act on that rhetoric and kill someone? Fine. Let’s not rush to judgment, but let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room, namely the violence-tinged rhetoric coming from the Left and the Biden regime.

Starting with the Capitol riot on 1/6/2021, they unleashed a torrent of incendiary propaganda designed to demonize and marginalize Trump and his supporters. On the Jan. 6 anniversary, VP Harris said the Capitol riot was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

For his part, Biden has identified MAGA Republicans as a threat to American democracy.

So grave a charge certainly warrants a precise definition, but the regime will not provide it. All we know is that MAGAs are extreme, dangerous, and “semi-fascist.”

I’m sure the regime thinks I am a MAGA, just as I’m sure they think I am a racist and white supremacist for not bending the knee to BLM, a fascist for believing in American exceptionalism, a xenophobe for wanting sane regulation of our borders, and so on.

With such a target painted on my back, should I expect an FBI raid like James O’Keefe and the My Pillow Guy? Most likely not, as I am not a prominent regime critic. Should I be afraid of the IRS coming after me? Well, they are hiring 80,000 more agents. And don’t forget Lois Lerner. Aside from government action, should MAGAs be concerned about social and economic sanctions like cancellation, loss of employment, and alienation from friends and family? Or Big Tech and government surveillance? Definitely.

Should MAGAs be worried about politically-motivated violence from someone like Brandt? Let’s at least acknowledge Brandt’s words in the 911 call (“extremist Republican”) eerily echo Biden’s rhetoric.

David Crane, Mott