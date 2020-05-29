Letter: Beware of utility scams amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The effects of the COVID-19 virus have been felt around the world. Unfortunately, beyond health risks, bad actors are using the pandemic to capitalize off unsuspecting victims. Scams are nothing new, even in the utility world. Scammers prey upon victims by manipulating their emotions and creating fear.

Like other legitimate businesses, utility companies will never ask for personal information over the phone or by email to satisfy payment on a past-due account. Never give out your Social Security number, date of birth or other critical identifying information.

If you ever receive a disconnect notice by email or over the phone, verify the sender’s address or telephone number is your utility’s. Remember that phone numbers and caller IDs can be spoofed or mimicked. If in doubt, hang up and call your utility company’s customer service department to verify a request is valid.

A utility company will never call you and threaten immediate disconnection if you do not provide a credit card number by phone. Never pay your utility bill by giving your bank account, credit card or CVC number over the phone.

Also, never purchase a prepaid debit card or anything else someone tells you to that is not traceable by your credit card company.