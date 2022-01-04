Letter: Beware of judgment in financial matters

In Investing in North Dakota Friday, Dec. 31, Mr. Omdahl writes "so that professional judgment, not local politics or politicians, controls decisions."

Beware the word judgment. Having one financial professional second guess the recommendations of another is unlikely to satisfy anyone.

Financial publications like Barrons and The Wall Street Journal regularly print Yes/No articles on investing topics. Maybe the subject is Elbonian Donut Factory bonds. One financial professional will present a clear case for buying them. On the other side of the page, another professional will present a clear case that investing in Elbonian Donut Factory bonds is a poor idea. Who has the better argument? That is left to the readers' judgment.

Over time, companies make good and bad decisions, have good years and bad years, changes of boards and top level management and are affected by many variables out of their control like market conditions, politics and acts of nature. COVID anyone? There are many case study candidates. General Electric comes to mind as an excellent example.

Vern Mastel, Mandan

