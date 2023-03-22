“Every man must do what he believes is right,” said the activist. However, who is to say that what he believes is the correct belief? The best-selling-book ever includes this statement, “…every man did what was right in his own eyes.” It is important to know and understand what is real, reasonable, and true; to know “true truth”, as Francis Schaeffer said. The LGBTQ advocates work hard to make the abnormal seem normal. And though gender dysphoria does exist, too much of what is recommended is wrong and sets that individual on the “broad road.”

Transgender supporters state that we are not to question medicine and science. However, there are many doctors who oppose transitioning protocols. After reviewing 12 separate studies, a Finish psychiatrist and pediatric expert (Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala) said four out of five gender questioning children eventually accept their bodies if no medical intervention is carried out. Google the recent story by case manager and self-described member of the LGBTQ community Jamie Reed about her work at the Washington University Transgender clinic. This eye witness said that “what is happening to children is morally and medically appalling.” One clinic doctor said, “We are building the plane while we are flying it.” No one should be on that plane.

There are many detransitioners who regret their decision and question why some adult didn’t advise them more appropriately when they were young and before they caused harm to their bodies. They needed a grownup to provide the right understanding so they could live and enjoy life as they were created.

An incorrect worldview or ideology will seal your tomb. There is a better way that brings a heart renovation. Each of us must turn to the one True Light for only He is able to transform lives and offer hope.

Don Nordquist, Bismarck