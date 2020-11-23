Letter: Better late than never on masks

Welcome to reality. I know you will find it a bit uncomfortable at the start but trust me, it will become easier. I have been here since April of this year. Although socially awkward at the start with people dishing out judgmental looks for the mask thing, it has gotten better with the steady increase in Covid cases and accompanying deaths. The main thing is that you’re here now. I guess better late than never.

I just have one suggestion. I think it would be worth the effort if you would work on our three congressional representatives in D.C. I know any effort with the president is a total waste of time. He is just way too far around the bend. However our three North Dakotans may just be savable. Personally, though, I’m worried about Cramer after the three of them showed up at the “Support Trump” rally at our state Capitol grounds. You know, the rally after Trump had already lost the election. With his statement that he “knows” our nation is better off because of the last four years of the Trump presidency, he may be a bit too far out there to bring back. However, with a little work with leaders like yourself who have realized their folly, we may just save some lives. At this point, one can only hope.