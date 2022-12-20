Letter: Behavior changes help planet, health

Several recent news articles in the Tribune noted that many people feel hopeless, helpless, or perhaps indifferent to their ability to have an impact on climate concerns. (See Nov. 16, p. A9). Climate change is the most dramatic of environmental problems. However, there are many other reasons to take individual and family actions to respect the capacities of the Earth. Amazingly most of these behavior changes would also improve your personal health and wealth and happiness. Some few examples: walk more, drive less (keep tires properly inflated) eat more vegetables and less meat; turn down the thermostat a few degrees in winter and up a few in summer; spend a little money to save a whole lot by improving your home’s insulation and windows; stop buying “stuff” you don’t really need; spend more quality time with family, volunteering, enjoying the freedom of nature (no entry fees!); carry a reusable bag when you shop — refuse plastic. Severely reduce or stop using garden and household chemicals. These are just a few practices. “Learned Helplessness” (pretended) is no excuse for disrespecting and depleting the natural world. For those who claim to be Christians remember that you can only encounter God through how you treat other people and God’s sacred Creation.