Letter: Beef packing industry needs to be split up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States beef packing industry has consolidated to the point of four packers controlling over 80% of the beef slaughter in this country. In the past 12 months, we have seen what a few hiccups can cause in such a concentrated supply chain.

A year ago, after a minor packing plant fire in Holcomb, Kansas, the packers drove beef prices up and cattle prices down. They cited a disruption in the supply chain as justification. What a hoax. More cattle were processed a week after the fire than in the week leading up to it.

When a worldwide pandemic hit this spring, a few packing plants were forced to shut down, while others cut their production, due to sick employees. This resulted in the price of fat cattle falling in the basement, while boxed beef prices went through the roof. Once again, the giant packing industry used a crisis to line their pockets, raking in record high profits.

In 1902, six packers controlled 50% of the beef slaughter in this country. President Theodore Roosevelt recognized the dangers of monopolistic practices and price collusion in the industry. He invoked the Sherman Antitrust Act, and broke up what was known as the Beef Cartel.