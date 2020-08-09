Letter: Beef packing industry needs to be split up

The United States beef packing industry has consolidated to the point of four packers controlling over 80% of the beef slaughter in this country. In the past 12 months, we have seen what a few hiccups can cause in such a concentrated supply chain.
A year ago, after a minor packing plant fire in Holcomb, Kansas, the packers drove beef prices up and cattle prices down. They cited a disruption in the supply chain as justification. What a hoax. More cattle were processed a week after the fire than in the week leading up to it.
When a worldwide pandemic hit this spring, a few packing plants were forced to shut down, while others cut their production, due to sick employees. This resulted in the price of fat cattle falling in the basement, while boxed beef prices went through the roof. Once again, the giant packing industry used a crisis to line their pockets, raking in record high profits.
In 1902, six packers controlled 50% of the beef slaughter in this country. President Theodore Roosevelt recognized the dangers of monopolistic practices and price collusion in the industry. He invoked the Sherman Antitrust Act, and broke up what was known as the Beef Cartel.
Our beef packing industry now is more consolidated than it was in Theodore Roosevelt’s time. This concentration is a recipe for disaster today, just like it was then. It’s time we take a page out of Roosevelt’s book and break up the packers again.
The United States Department of Justice is currently investigating price fixing by these packers. Contact your representatives in Washington, D.C., and urge them to make sure this investigation doesn’t get swept under the table. The security of our food supply depends on it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!