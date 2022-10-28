Letter: Becker gives voters chance for change

Being frustrated after the 2020 election and after calling the North Dakota Secretary of State's office for answers I started to ask more questions. Rarely did I hear back from Congressman Armstrong, Senator Cramer, or Senator Hoeven's office either by email or by phone in a timely manner. Almost all of the responses from Senator Hoeven's office came after the votes. When I did call and speak with a person and not an answering machine, on the days of actually voting on the $2.3 trillion in 2020 and the $1.2 trillion in 2021 I was told that he didn't know how he planned on voting. He says that he wants to balance the budget, I would expect that he knows this isn't the way to do that. As a result of all of this I started to look at other people in North Dakota politics. The name Rick Becker came up many times, so did the Bastiat Caucus. I researched and agreed with both. Fast forward to my first convention as a delegate to vote for Rick Becker to be the endorsed candidate for the Republican party. There were some probably not illegal but for sure unethical shenanigans that took place there. All I can say about that is any doubts I had before then were put to rest after the total disregard for the delegates. This disregard continues today by Senator John Hoeven. When he couldn't make it to the debate in Washburn because of a commitment in Grand Forks the next day, even though he was in Minot that night. Don't just believe what I say. Do the research like I did, you will see that this is the year we have a choice. We can't expect change if we don't change the way we vote.