Letter: Beadle, supporters push fake Trump endorsement

On Sunday, I saw that President Trump had endorsed Dan Johnston for State Treasurer on his Twitter account. Which is funny, because for weeks now, I have been getting mail about how Thomas Beadle is the “Trump Candidate”? So now we have a candidate claiming to be the Trump candidate (Beadle) and a candidate actually endorsed by Donald Trump himself.

Sounds like Thomas Beadle and his big-money supporters are trafficking in Fake Endorsements.

Hopefully our local media will point this out so that voters get the facts.

Tim Van Hal, Oriska

