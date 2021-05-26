 Skip to main content
Letter: Be kind, smile, help each other
Be kind, love God and love each other, help when you can and smile. That's not too much to ask of each other. It may brighten someone's day. Thank you.

Daniel Wintermeyer, Bismarck

