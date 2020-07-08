Letter: Be informed about the past when voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a teen in high school some of the subjects were English, math, science, social studies and history. Yes history! The past so many people want to forget.

As a teen history could be viewed as nonessential. Why learn about things in the past? We have the future to look forward to like dating, cruising main, hanging out with friends, marriage, jobs and raising a family. Why history? History is filled with wars, grief, sorrow, and a lot of bloodshed. Not something a teen should think about.

Wrong! History teaches the behavior of leaders, diseases, wars, culture, and basically every aspect of life up to now. History needs to stay and be viewed whether good or bad. This is where the learning begins. At election time we go to the polls with an idea of how we should vote that fits into our beliefs and the candidates' history is a big factor.

One part of history goes back to 1973. Almost 50 years ago when Richard Nixon was president. The year Roe v. Wade (abortion) came into law. Somewhere from 1973 to present day the Democratic Party has the abortion label.