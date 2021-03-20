 Skip to main content
Letter: Be considerate at cross walks

Letter: Be considerate at cross walks

I am writing because I have noticed an alarming rate of people who do not stop for pedestrians in cross walks. I saw an elderly woman trying to get across the street pushing a stroller and it took her 5 minutes before the traffic passed so she could safely cross. I have seen people almost hit in cross walks and I have almost been rear ended when I stop for cross walkers. Please be aware of cross walkers, they are trying to get to their destination safely and not become a hood ornament for an inconsiderate driver. Thank you.

Daniel Wintermeyer, Bismarck

