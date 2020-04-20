Letter: Be cautious about reports that divide

As so many of our family members and friends work to deal with the coronavirus and try to save lives, some are trying to divide and politicize the outbreak. Be cautious about reports and comments that seek to divide us right now. A recent letter to the editor cited a comment from President Trump stating, “During a televised press conference, Trump was asked by a (CNN) reporter, “What do you say to Americans who are watching right now and are scared?” Trump responded, I say you are a terrible reporter....I think that is a nasty question.....it’s a very bad signal you’re trying to send out.” What has been left out is the context. Prior to the question the reporter made statements that millions were projected to die. The country is lacking thousands of ventilators and ICU beds. That the stockpiles will be depleted, etc. So, not difficult to see it as politically motivated and a form of fear mongering. President Trump was correct to call out the reporter. Yesterday during the President’s news conference he was attacked for hoping that hydroxychloroquine may help lessen the severity of the disease. It seems some hope people suffer, no drugs work, we run out of equipment and the economy collapses to score political points. Truly disgusting! There will be plenty of time before 11-3-2020 to argue politics. In the meantime, watch the reports for yourself, wash your hands and stay a reasonable distance from others. Depending on headlines, media reports and biased political letters is not always the best place to find the truth.