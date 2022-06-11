Letter: Bakken committed to long-term solutions

Mayor Steve Bakken has done a great job as the Mayor of the City of Bismarck. Mayor Bakken has been cleaning up the mess of his predecessors since the day he was elected. This mess was caused by a short-term thinking philosophy like the one proposed by Mike Schmitz. Short-term solutions cause long-term problems. That’s how Mayor Bakken inherited the mess he’s been dealing with in the first place.

Mayor Bakken is the only one who wants to improve things for the future. Mike Schmitz only wants to think about the next three to five years. I don’t know about you, but I intend on living in Bismarck much longer than that.

Mayor Bakken has made some difficult decisions. But that’s what real leadership is all about. It’s about doing the right thing, even if it’s not the easiest or most popular decision. Bismarck is a great City that deserves a long-term vision. Mayor Bakken has that long-term vision and will make good decisions not only for today but for tomorrow.

On June 14, I urge you to pick the candidate who will continue to fix the past problems and not repeat the short-term thinking that caused them. Vote and reelect Mayor Steve Bakken as Mayor of Bismarck.

Morgan Anderson, Bismarck

