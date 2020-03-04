Letter: Baesler should fight for her health

I'm writing in regards to Ms. Kirsten Baesler's unfortunate incident. I have three words for her. Hazelden Betty Ford. It was the best thing I ever did for myself. It could help her also. On the way to meal time every day she can look at the big picture of ND's First Lady on the wall, who sits on the Board of Directors, to remind herself she needs to work on her own wellness so she can get back to work helping others. My wife was an educator for 32 years and had nothing but good to say about Kirsten. And my wife doesn't throw words around loosely. Ms. Baesler, you are obviously a proud fighter so fight for your health and wellness and good things will follow.