Letter: Badlands roadless areas in jeopardy

After an eight-year process culminating in the development of a new preferred alternative that the vast majority of the public was denied the opportunity to comment on, the Forest Service is set to make a discretionary decision to allow surface oil and gas activities on many acres of the remaining roadless areas on the Little Missouri National Grassland.
An estimated 140,000 acres of quality roadless areas now remain on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands. The proposal contravenes the grasslands plan and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Roadless Rule for protected inventoried roadless areas. Plan management area direction stipulates, “their wilderness character will be protected” and “allow uses and activities only if they do not degrade the semi-primitive character of the area.”
The intent of the Roadless Rule is “to provide lasting protection for inventoried roadless areas… “ Adoption of the rule ensured that these areas will be managed in a manner that sustains their values now and for future generations.
The roughly 40,000 acres of suitable for wilderness lands are not available for oil and gas leasing. The 70,000 acres of non-motorized backcountry recreation may be leased but now surface disturbance or occupancy is permitted.
It its Final Supplemental Environmental Impacts Statement for Oil and Gas Leasing (July 2020), the Forest Service noted that: “Authorizing development in an inventoried roadless area may have direct effects on the roadless characteristics and wilderness attributes of the potentially impacted roadless areas” and “These effects on the natural character would be long-term due to the duration of the well pads or other development such as transmission lines and pipelines in the roadless area. This would impact the natural area and void any further wilderness designation.”
These statements are a stunning acknowledgement by the agency that roadless areas will not be protected or managed to sustain their values now and for future generations, even though it seemingly claims otherwise.
As the Bismarck Tribune pointed out in an August 2008 editorial, “As wilderness proposals go, these represent a modest number of acres.” The Tribune also noted that this may be the last opportunity to preserve these remarkable areas, especially given the downward trend of land suitable for wilderness designation.
If the Forest Service proposal is approved, the downward trend of these quality roadless areas will culminate with few remnants remaining. The agency may argue that it has the discretionary authority to do what it’s proposing. It may or may not. But one thing is certain. If it does move forward, it’s credibility will be severely tarnished. It’s not doing what it committed to do: protect and conserve roadless areas now and for future generations.
David Pieper, Bismarck, was the supervisor of the Dakota Prairie Grasslands from 2001-2011.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!