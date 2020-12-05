Letter: Badlands roadless areas in jeopardy

After an eight-year process culminating in the development of a new preferred alternative that the vast majority of the public was denied the opportunity to comment on, the Forest Service is set to make a discretionary decision to allow surface oil and gas activities on many acres of the remaining roadless areas on the Little Missouri National Grassland.

An estimated 140,000 acres of quality roadless areas now remain on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands. The proposal contravenes the grasslands plan and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Roadless Rule for protected inventoried roadless areas. Plan management area direction stipulates, “their wilderness character will be protected” and “allow uses and activities only if they do not degrade the semi-primitive character of the area.”

The intent of the Roadless Rule is “to provide lasting protection for inventoried roadless areas… “ Adoption of the rule ensured that these areas will be managed in a manner that sustains their values now and for future generations.

The roughly 40,000 acres of suitable for wilderness lands are not available for oil and gas leasing. The 70,000 acres of non-motorized backcountry recreation may be leased but now surface disturbance or occupancy is permitted.