I’m not worried about the lawsuit against counting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day because it is certain to be laughed out of court. But, I’m very concerned that the guy in charge of Burleigh County elections wants to throw out legally-cast ballots because the mail might be slow.

Think about it, since Trump put DeJoy in charge of our postal system specifically to slow down counting of mail-in ballots so he could claim victory on Election Day while losing by millions of votes for the second time, our postal system has become uncertain and delayed. Imagine if we had to guess how long it might take our income tax filings to reach the IRS, instead of knowing they only needed to be postmarked by April 15.

One of the few things our Legislature gets right is that if you actually cast your ballot by Election Day, a date that is verified by a postmark, your vote counts, whether it is coming from a battlefield overseas, or from your nursing home in Bismarck.

I’m very concerned that Mr. Splonskowski wants fewer eligible people to vote, rather than more. It’s a bad look for an elected official.

Tracy Potter, Bismarck